The Moscow authorities have launched an additional vaccination incentive program, which applies to all citizens over 18 years of age. From June 14 to July 11, 2021, citizens who receive the first component of the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time will become participants in the car raffle. This was stated by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin in his blog…

“Once a week, five cars worth about a million rubles will be raffled off. Information on the results of the drawings will be announced on Wednesdays, starting from June 23, on the air of the Moskva 24 TV channel, “Sobyanin specified and added that the main prize for those who get vaccinated will be” their own health and peace of mind. “

According to the mayor, he himself was vaccinated back in May last year, and two days ago he was once again vaccinated with the first component of Sputnik V. Now the politician is doing well. “Which is what I wish for you,” concluded Sobyanin.

Over the past day, 7704 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Moscow. This is the maximum value since December. For the first time since December 24, the number of infected has exceeded seven thousand people. During the week, the daily incidence rates have more than doubled.

Earlier, due to a sharp increase in the incidence of coronavirus, Sergei Sobyanin announced non-working days from 15 to 19 June. According to the mayor’s decree, the decision concerns enterprises and organizations of all forms of ownership, which usually do not work on weekends (Sundays).