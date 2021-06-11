The Moscow prosecutor’s office succeeded in annulling the death certificate of a pensioner who was mistakenly declared dead. This is reported on website supervisory authority.

The daughter of a 79-year-old pensioner filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office, she complained about the violation of his rights. The department established that the elderly man was pronounced dead, about which a deed was made, and a death certificate was issued to his relatives.

As a result of the audit, the prosecutor of the Zelenograd Administrative District, in the interests of a pensioner who, due to health reasons, is unable to defend his rights on his own, filed a lawsuit in court so that the Muscovite was legally recognized as alive, and the record of his death was canceled. The court fully satisfied the requirements of the prosecutor, the decision was turned to immediate execution.

Earlier it was reported about a resident of the French city of Saint-Joseph, department of the Loire, mistakenly recognized as deceased, and who for the third year has not been able to prove to officials that she is alive. After registering her death, she was left without an identity card, driver’s license, bank account, health insurance, and any documents to prove her existence.