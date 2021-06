Sister of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, State Duma deputy from United Russia Larisa Shoigu died of a stroke amid coronavirus. It is reported by the IA “Khakassia”.

Earlier on June 10, the head of the United Russia Duma faction, Sergei Neverov, announced the death of Larisa Shoigu. He expressed condolences to the MP’s family and said that her departure was a great loss for everyone. Shoigu Neverov did not name the cause of death.