The Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky City Court sentenced the 64-year-old captain of the ship to seven years and two months in a strict regime penal colony, who killed the chief engineer and injured the sailor. This was announced on Friday, June 11, press service Far Eastern Transport Prosecutor’s Office.

“It [капитан] found guilty of committing crimes under Part 1 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder) and clause “c” part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Intentional infliction of minor harm to health, committed with the use of an object used as a weapon,” the message says.

It is noted that the verdict has not yet entered into legal force.

In 2020, the captain of a ship sailing in the Bering Sea, while intoxicated during a quarrel with the crew, stabbed the chief engineer in the neck with a knife. He died from his injuries. Immediately after that, the elderly captain stabbed a sailor in the wheelhouse with a knife in the back, causing slight harm to his health.

On April 14, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to schedule an official check after the death of a sailor who was left overboard in the Bering Sea. The man was the chief mate on a fishing vessel that went fishing in the Bering Sea in December 2019. In April 2020, he disappeared, being overboard.

After listening to the report on this case, Bastrykin was dissatisfied with the progress of the investigation and instructed to appoint an official check, and transfer the criminal case to the investigators of the central office of the department.