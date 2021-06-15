Two days after the Copa América started, the Brazilian Ministry of Health has registered 41 cases of coronavirus directly linked to the continental competition, including 31 footballers and employees of the participating teams and ten workers hired for the development of the competition.

Meanwhile, the government agency reported through an official statement that all workers who tested positive were in Brasilia, where the Argentine National Team must appear next Friday to face Uruguay.

Also in Brasilia, the selected one directed by Tite He debuted with a 3-0 win against a decimated Venezuela, which was forced to summon several footballers in an emergency after suffering an outbreak of infections that affected thirteen members of its delegation, including players and employees.

Therefore, despite repeated attempts by Alejandro Domínguez, president of the South American Football Confederation, and Jair Bolsonaro to say that it was a good decision to hold the Copa América in Brazil, the health reality evidences the opposite.

After Colombia and, a little later, Argentina lost the venue of the contest by determination of Conmebol, Brazil was designated as host, despite the fact that it is the country that has the second highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in the world, with almost 490,000 deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health, they have been carried out so far 2,927 coronavirus tests in the surroundings of the America’s Cup.

Last Monday morning, Néstor Bonillo, one of Peru’s physical trainers, tested positive in Lima after undergoing a swab and that is why he will not travel to Brazil.

However, it is unknown whether Bonillo was considered by the Brazilian Ministry of Health as one of the confirmed cases that are linked to the contest.

For its part, Colombia reported that its technical assistant, Pablo Román, and its physiotherapist, Carlos Entrena, they had contracted the virus.

Hours earlier, Venezuela had called 15 new players, after eight were positive on their arrival in the country where the continental event is held. In addition, three other members of the delegation were also infected.

Finally, the Bolivian Football Federation indicated that three players and a member of the coaching staff they became infected and were disengaged from the campus.

With this health panorama, Argentina will have to travel to the Brazilian capital, where it will have to improve the football level shown in the debut, but also you will have to take extreme care to avoid contagion.

With information from AP.

DB