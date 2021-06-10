The Japanese prosecutor’s office has charged the third mate of the captain of the Russian trawler Amur with negligence, resulting in the death of people. This was reported on June 10 at the Russian Consulate General in Sapporo.

“The third mate was officially charged,” the consular officer said in an interview with TASS…

According to him, a criminal case has been initiated against 38-year-old Pavel Dobriansky, who was on watch during the collision of the tauler with the Japanese schooner. He is accused of negligence and mismanagement of the ship, which resulted in the death of three people.

On June 8, it became known that Dobriansky was arrested. He faces up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 1 million yen (about $ 10 thousand).

On the morning of Wednesday, May 26, near the Japanese island of Hokkaido in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk, a Japanese ship weighing almost 10 tons and a Russian “Amur” weighing 662 tons collided. After the accident, a Japanese schooner with five people on board capsized. The collision killed three people.

IN press service The Far Eastern Investigative Directorate for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia clarified that the collision took place in conditions of poor visibility. Heavy fog was observed in the area.

The Russian Embassy in Tokyo expressed its condolences in connection with the death of the fishermen. The diplomats said that they are in constant contact with the Japanese side.