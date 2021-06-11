From apocalypse to illusion. Mancini’s masterpiece deserves applause no matter what happens at this European Championship. Italy went from the biggest depression in 60 years, the goodbye to the 2018 World Cup, to the joy of a team that has fun because it plays well, and vice versa. Nobody asks ‘Mancio’ to lift the Cup, but the truth is that, against Turkey, his team added 28 games without losing and nine wins in a row, all without conceding goals. The Nazionale, moreover, had never triumphed with three goals in a Euro match: with these numbers, not dreaming is impossible.

Those of Gunes complicated the night as expected, closing the lines with a catenaccio that Azzurra has long since given up. The Italians were patient and in the resumption they reaped the fruits of a first half dominated thanks to the gift of Demiral, brought about by a Berardi who took advantage of the most important match of his career in a big way. The Neapolitans Immobile and Insigne finished off the task, protagonists as in 2012 with the Pescara de Zeman (together with Verratti, whom we are waiting for). When Ciro scored his first-touch goal, he seemed to see Schillaci go wild in front of the Rome crowd. It was a ‘notte magica’, like the ones Gianna Nannini and Edoardo Bennato sang in 1990: the stadium was the same, the illusion too. After a humiliating sporting disaster and a year of pain, Italy has earned this joy with the work of Mancini and that of his boys. Here we hope that it is only the first.