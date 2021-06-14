The Geneva authorities have closed the sky over the city for drones. As reported TASSThis decision was taken as a security measure ahead of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Joe Biden, scheduled for June 16.

The restrictions came into force on Monday 14 June and apply to the entire territory of the Geneva Canton. According to the agency, it is prohibited to launch drones until 00:00 on June 17. Violators will be fined. In addition, the police will confiscate devices from owners who do not comply with the ban.

Earlier, La Grange Park in Geneva, where the first meeting of Putin and Biden will take place, was surrounded by barbed wire. Before that, iron fences were installed around the park.

In addition, the city authorities recommended that companies transfer their employees to telecommuting on June 16.