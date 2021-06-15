Ikea’s French subsidiary and one of its former CEOs were fined one million euros ($ 1.2 million) and sentenced to suspended prison terms for spying on several hundred employees between 2009 and 2012. Here’s the story. story.

The Versailles criminal court found them guilty of stealing personal data by fraudulent means, but sentenced them to lesser sentences than those requested by the prosecutor, who had accused them of “massive espionage”.

The Prosecutor’s Office had requested a fine of two million euros for the French subsidiary of Ikea and a firm prison sentence for the former president and CEO of the company, Jean Louis Baillot.

Throughout the trial, which lasted two weeks last March, Baillot, in charge of the company from 1996 to 2002, completely denied ordering the spying on employees. This Tuesday, June 15, he was sentenced to two years in suspended prison and a fine of 50,000 euros.

Baillot was acquitted of several charges, including violation of professional secrecy.

Baillot’s successor, Stefan Vanoverbeke, former president and CEO of Ikea France from 2010 to 2015, was acquitted, as requested by the Prosecutor’s Office, because he had not found “evidence” against him.

Revealed by the press and investigated in 2012, this case uncovered a surveillance system for wage earners, and even clients, ranging from their criminal records to their way of life, including their assets.

In addition to Ikea France, 15 people followed one another on the stand to tell their version of events, including former managers, store managers, as well as police officers and the head of a private investigation company.

The defendants appeared for acts committed between 2009 and 2012, although these illegal practices date back to the early 2000s, according to the prosecutor, who regretted that only three years have been retained in this file for prescription reasons.

At the center of the surveillance “system” was former Ikea France security chief from 2002 to 2012, Jean-François Paris, who recognized “massive checks” on employees. He was sentenced to 18 months in suspended prison and a fine of 10,000 euros.