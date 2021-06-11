In Elmshorn near Hamburg, a 28-year-old stabbed an 8-year-old boy! The alleged perpetrator comes from the family of the attacked boy.

Elmshorn – Cruel crime in Elmshorn Hamburg. A 28-year-old family member stabbed an 8-year-old boy in the Hainholz. The act already happens on June 6th, 2021 early Wednesday evening. The alleged perpetrator is arrested by the police. More about terrible act in Elmshorn and what happened to the perpetrator*, you can read it at 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.