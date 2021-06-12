El Salvador’s President Nayyib Bukele instructed the head of the state-owned energy company LaGeo, Minor Gil, to start mining bitcoins using “cheap, 100% clean and renewable energy from volcanoes.” The country was going to create a full-fledged mining center, Bukele said in his Twitter…

It is no coincidence that the country’s authorities instructed LaGeo to mine the cryptocurrency: the company uses geothermal sources to produce environmentally friendly electricity. It operates two geothermal power plants located in the Ahuachapan and Berlin regions.

Bukele added that engineers have already prepared a new well that will generate 95 megawatts. “We are starting to create a full-scale hub for Bitcoin mining nearby,” the President of El Salvador emphasized.

Our engineers just informed me that they dug a new well, that will provide approximately 95MW of 100% clean, 0 emissions geothermal energy from our volcanos 🌋 Starting to design a full #Bitcoin mining hub around it. What you see coming out of the well is pure water vapor 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/SVph4BEW1L – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) June 9, 2021

El Salvador became the first country in the world to make bitcoin legal tender. 62 out of 84 legislators voted for this initiative. According to the law, the exchange rate against the dollar “will be freely determined by the market.”