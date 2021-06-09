In court in the case of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing 777 flight MH17 in Donbass in 2014, the recordings of the negotiations of the field commanders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on the transportation of the Buk anti-aircraft missile system on the day the plane was shot down were released. It is reported by the BBC Russian Service.

It is noted that the recordings voiced during the meeting are dated July 16 and 17, 2014 – the conversations were intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and handed over to the joint investigation team. The authenticity of the recordings was confirmed by the participants in these conversations, but at the same time some noted that their replicas had been edited.

The court, in particular, included recordings of conversations between the DPR intelligence chief Sergei Dubinsky and the deputy commander of the Vostok battalion Alexander Semyonov, DPR Defense Minister Igor Girkin (Strelkov) and subordinates. They discussed the movement of the “Buk” on the controlled territory and the position that the installation was supposed to take in the area of ​​the village of Pervomayskoye.

At the end of May, a court in the Netherlands completed preliminary proceedings in the case of the crash of flight MH17. The judges examined the reconstruction of the Boeing crash site, created at an air force base in the Netherlands. It was noted that the results of the examination, conclusions and observations of the court will be known later.

A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 on flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. There were 298 people on board, all of whom died. The prosecutor’s office believes that the plane was shot down by a Russian Buk missile launched from Eastern Ukraine. Investigators following the results of the investigation named the names of the accused in the case: Russians Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Oleg Pulatov, Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. It is assumed that all of them are related to the transfer of the Buk complex.