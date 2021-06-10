On Thursday, June 10, two Russian Emergencies Ministry planes landed at Cairo airport, from where they are evacuating 112 people to Russia, including 84 Russians, from the Gaza Strip, where the Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated in early May.

As writes TASSAt about 23:10 local time (00:10 Friday Moscow time), the special flights landed in the Egyptian capital.

It is noted that citizens of the Russian Federation and the CIS countries, including Ukraine and Kazakhstan, wishing to leave the territory of the enclave, will soon arrive at the Cairo air harbor.

This is the second evacuation after the President of Russia Vladimir Putin on May 20 ordered to provide for the evacuation of Russians and citizens of the CIS countries from the Gaza Strip at their request.

On May 27, the first special board of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport with 64 Russians who left the Gaza Strip due to the armed conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The day before, the Russian mission to the Palestinian National Authority said that more than 400 citizens of Russia and the CIS countries were on the list for export from the Gaza Strip.

In early May, the conflict between Palestine and Israel escalated. The Israeli authorities began to evict Arab families in East Jerusalem, and this provoked protests and unrest among the Palestinians. On May 10, the radical group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, intervened in the situation. The sides exchanged missile strikes.

The Israeli Cabinet of Ministers for Security on May 20 approved a unilateral ceasefire, which entered into force on May 21 at 2:00 local time (coincides with Moscow time). Hamas agreed to a ceasefire mediated by Cairo.