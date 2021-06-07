The Ministry of Antimonopoly Regulation and Trade (MART) of Belarus announced tougher freezing of prices for socially important goods. IN message on the website of the department it is indicated that the list of products, prices for which are regulated by the state, has been expanded.

It was decided to start determining prices for pearl barley, edible meat offal, semi-smoked and boiled-smoked sausage, canned stew, canned stew, live fish, frozen fish (fillet and cut), margarine, garlic, sweet pepper, instant coffee, black tea , table salt.

Related materials Worth its weight in gold How much do groceries actually cost in supermarkets in Russia, Europe and the rest of the world? Study

This had to be done due to the acceleration of inflation, which does not stop, despite the measures taken earlier. Also, in the new approach, markups are limited to 25 percent, not only for stores, but for all participants in the supply chain.

The latest change will affect cheese, wheat flour, dry pasta, canned fish, rice, semolina, millet, oat flakes, potatoes, fresh vegetables (beets, carrots, cabbage, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes), apples.

Earlier in February, the government of Belarus approved a list of 50 drugs and 62 socially important goods, for which the rise in prices since March was not supposed to exceed 0.2 percent per month. The measures were described as temporary, but for how long they are set, it was not said.