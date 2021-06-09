ofJulian Baumann shut down

After several months of lockdown, the fitness studios in Baden-Württemberg are finally allowed to reopen. However, certain rules apply.

Stuttgart – Due to the falling number of infections, more and more openings are also coming into force in Baden-Württemberg. After the retail and catering businesses, the fitness studios in the southwest have also been allowed to open since Monday. However, proof of a complete vaccination, recovery or a negative test result is a prerequisite for training. In addition, the mask requirement and the minimum distance apply in the studios. The first fitness studios opened in Stuttgart on Monday, with more to follow by Thursday. As BW24 * reports, open fitness studios in Baden-Württemberg – these rules apply.

Because of the Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg the gyms were closed for several months.