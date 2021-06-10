The Zyuzinsky District Court of Moscow received materials of an administrative case on drug propaganda in an interview with video blogger and journalist Yuri Dud. This was announced on Thursday, June 10, to Lente.ru in the Safe Internet League.

On April 5, the Safe Internet League turned to the Main Directorate for Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia with a request to check Yuri Dud’s interview for the promotion of illegal substances. On April 23, the police handed over to the court the materials of the investigation of the administrative case under Article 6.13 Part 1 (“Propaganda of Narcotic Drugs”) of the Administrative Offenses Code of the Russian Federation.

A number of official psycho-linguistic examinations confirmed the facts of drug propaganda in Dudya’s interview with the Ukrainian blogger Ivangai and Morgenstern. The League for Safe Internet noted that during the investigation of the case, pressure was exerted on the police.

On May 24, it was reported that the police discovered drug propaganda in two videos of the Russian rapper Morgenstern.