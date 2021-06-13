Renger Van Der Zande and Kevin Magnussen gave Chip Ganassi Racing success in the round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship held in Detroit on Saturday.

The pair of the Cadillac DPi-VR # 01 was perfect from the start, fighting for a long time with rivals on the Belle Isle circuit in 100 ‘of racing which – as always – gave a lot of emotions and a sprint finish.

For Magnussen, after the Pole Position signed in Qualifying, the first affirmation in the stars and stripes series also arrives thanks to an excellent start and management that then saw Van Der Zande complete the work keeping the Cadillac behind in the last 3 ‘ conducted by Felipe Nasr.

The Brazilian, who took the place of Pipo Derani in the # 31 branded Action Esxpress Racing, tried to undermine the Dutchman for a long time, finding himself with a great chance when the BMW # 96 of Turner Motorsport had a breakdown about ten minutes from term, causing the entrance of the Safety Car that has grouped everyone.

Van Der Zande, however, defended himself very well at the restart and in the end he had the best of the South American for half a second under the checkered flag.

The duo Ricky Taylor / Filipe Albuquerque also climbs on the DPi podium, who after an uphill start managed to recover ground with the Acura ARX-05 # 10. The Wayne Taylor Racing duo did not start very well, but after the whirlwind of pit stops they found themselves with third place in their hands, albeit very far from the two Cadillacs in front.

In all this, they chew bitterly Harry Tincknell / Oliver Jarvis, who with the Mazda DPi RT24-P # 55 in the early stages had been vying for the Top3, where there was also the Cadillac # 5 of Tristan Vautier / Loic Duval (JDC -Miller Motorsports), which ended with a disappointing fifth place, followed by the opaque Duncan Cameron / Olivier Pla with the Acura # 60 of Meyer Shank Racing.

In the GTLM Class, there is little to tell about the Corvette double. The C8.Rs were the only ones in the category in the race and in the end they fought a ‘home’ fight with no forbidden blows.

Nick Tandy / Tommy Milner led # 4 to success with a couple of tenths of a margin over Jordan Taylor / Antonio Garcia’s # 3, in what was the first experience on this track for the two Chevrolet cars, which they used moving the 24h of Le Mans in August to fly to Michigan.

Among the GTDs the usual battles were resolved only in the last meters. Indeed, in this case in the post-race, because the success conquered by the Audi R8 LMS # 39 of Richard Heistand / Jeff Westphal vanished shortly after the conclusion of the event.

The CarBahn with Peregrine Racing car was relegated to the bottom of the rankings for a refueling carried out under the minimum time allowed, so for the first time Ross Gunn / Roman De Angelis is celebrating with the Aston Martin Vantage # 23 of Heart of Racing.

Here too the arrival was breathtaking, after the skirmishes had already started a few meters from the green flag. Specifically, the first collision came when Rob Ferriol’s Porsche # 88 (Team Hardpoint) was sent to the wall by Michael De Quesada’s # 28 Mercedes, also signaling that the Alegra Motorsports driver had already found himself embroiled in a tussle where he had damaged the front left and the splitter of his AMG, spreading debris on the track.

At the restart, Madison Snow with the Lamborghini # 1 of Paul Miller Racing touched the Lexus # 14 of Frankie Montecalvo on the rear, sending the boy from Vasser Sullivan Racing into a spin and getting a Drive-Through.

On the other hand, the latter’s teammate, Jack Hawksworth, did not fare better, who suffered a puncture while he was in full swing for the podium.

In front of the challenge between Audi and Aston Martin continued with the R8 which stretched slightly at the restart from the last neutralization, only to be penalized and lost the first success.

Thanks also to Marco Mapelli / Misha Goikhberg, who brought the Huracán # 19 of the GRT Grasser Racing Team to third place, with the Acura NSX # 66 of Marc Miller / Till Bechtolsheimer (Gradient Racing) on ​​the third step of the podium, followed by two Lexus.

A day to forget for Bill Auberlen, who as we said earlier had to stop with the BMW # 96 in need of a breakdown about ten minutes from the end of the race.

IMSA – Detroit: Final Standings