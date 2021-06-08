The National and Reserve Service Authority announced the postponement of the summer session for school students, which is scheduled to be held next August, until further notice.

The authority stated, in a clarification through its official account on social media, that due to the inquiries received regarding the postponement of the summer session, we would like to emphasize that the session that has been postponed for school students for the age group (13-16) years, and that there is no change in the date of the service session National No. 16 scheduled for next August for high school graduates.



