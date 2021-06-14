Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Sam Barlow has surprised players with experiences like Her story Y Telling Lies. Now, the creative is preparing a project that, apparently, will follow the line of his past games. We talk about Immortality, a title that was revealed at the Future Games Show 2021.

The game will tell us the story of Marissa Marcel, an actress who participated in 3 films, but none were released. The reason? Marcel mysteriously disappeared, and it seems our mission will be to investigate what happened.

Barlow is the project manager, while Allan Scott, one of the creators of Lady’s gambit, is in charge of the narrative together with Amelia Gray (Mr. Robot, Maniac) and Barry Gifford (Lost highway).

Immortality It will arrive sometime in 2022 on unconfirmed platforms. For now, only their first teaser was revealed that you can see below:

