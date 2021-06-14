ofGerman press agency shut down

Patrick Mayer shut down

According to a US report, there is an “impending radiological threat” at the Taishan nuclear power plant. China denies immediately.

Munich / Beijing – China has denied a report about an alleged leak in one of its nuclear power plants. Specifically: The Chinese operators of the Taishan nuclear power plant have countered speculations about possible environmental damage. The environmental data in the plant and in its vicinity are “normal”, announced the China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) on Monday night.

China: leak in Taishan nuclear power plant? Denials after a report from the USA

Previously, the CNN news channel reported that President Joe Biden’s US government was investigating a Framatome tip about a leak and an “impending radiological threat.” Framatome is a French nuclear company that has a stake in the nuclear power plant near the Chinese city of Taishan. The Framatome parent EDF announced this Monday that it had been informed of an increase in the noble gas concentration in the primary circuit in a reactor at the Taishan plant. According to Chinese operators, however, measurements are taken regularly. And: The two blocks therefore worked in accordance with the safety regulations.

CNN quoted a source as saying that the US assumed that a “crisis point” had not yet been reached, but that the situation should be monitored. The US government has therefore consulted with the French government and contacted the Chinese government. The nuclear power plant is located south of Hong Kong in Yaogu on the coast of the Chinese province of Guangdong. The two pressurized water reactors built with French help were commissioned in 2018 and 2019.

Leak in Taishan Nuclear Power Plant? Report from the US – According to China, there are no problems

The reason for the notice from Framatome to the US authorities was a request on June 8 to urgently obtain an exemption, to share American technical data and support in order to solve the problem, reported CNN. EDF has requested an extraordinary supervisory board meeting from the Chinese operators so that all available data and the necessary decisions are presented, it said. So far, such a meeting has probably not yet been decided. (pm)