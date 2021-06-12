Updated:
Ilse Aigner, President of the Bavarian State Parliament, urges the CSU to reconsider. The Union had embarked on a course that pissed off voters.
Munich – Taking a breath after two and a half wild years: Ilse Aigner (CSU) steered the state parliament through a time marked by Corona and several affairs. MPs as snipers – or even pickers: the list of allegations is long. Aigner takes stock of the interim. It demands self-confidence – and transparency.
Ms. Aigner, do you have a delivery room or a hell of a job?
Ilse Aigner: A delivery room? No way. A hell of a job? No, I also mean something else by that. The office of President is very important, but much more difficult than in previous years: six parliamentary groups instead of three, including the AfD, which gives us a lot of work: 13 AfD lawsuits against us – we have all won the so far decided – and 17 complaints against MPs, 16 of them on AfD account.
AfD, Corona, rip-off affair – what took you the most?
Aigner: Corona kept me busy. We tried to keep Parliament quorate during the pandemic without quarantine. That succeeded.
Aigner on the Sauter case: “More restrictive business with and against the state”
Nice – but what for? In order to nod off after months in twilight sleep, what Söder’s state government decides on its own?
Aigner: Major crises are always the executive’s hour. But we got out of this position. I have always insisted that we need more parliamentary participation in the Corona resolutions. We now have a greater say than any other state parliament.
They had to wear their own CSU to hunt …
On the mask affair: Why did your CSU watch the Sauter case for so long?
State Parliament President Aigner on additional income and the greening of the CSU
And again there are some in your CSU, especially lawyers, who have little understanding for restrictions.
Aigner: Not only with us – also with other groups. Some of the concerns are justified: We need clear rules – but we must not restrict freelancers, craftsmen and farmers too much. To put it another way: I don’t want a state parliament that consists only of civil servants with full right of return and politicians who have seamlessly moved from the lecture hall to the plenary hall. This is not a reflection of the population. In the end, the decisive factor for credibility in this debate will be: We need transparency in secondary income, down to the exact euro.
Question to the CSU district chairperson: Your party is discussing the extent of the greening. Is party vice Weber right when he warns in the same way: More about regular voters, less embracing trees?
Aigner: We do have competitors in the green segment – the more urban, the stronger. But we have to make sure that our electorate does not split. The CSU must not become too green for classic, traditional voters. We must not neglect craftsmen, medium-sized businesses and farmers. We have to show more strongly that they are important to us and also bring some back from other parties. The solution lies in a broader range.
Ilse Aigner on the CSU boss: “Markus Söder is a strong personality, but …”
If there is one thing the CSU is not currently doing, it is broadly based …
… and do less Söder-one-man-show?
Aigner: No, I am not saying that. He’s a strong personality. But it is good if we present other people more strongly.
There was anger about Söder’s strict corona line. You said that first. Has the displeasure gone?
Ilse Aigner in Berlin soon? That’s what she says about Markus Söder’s proposal
Only one office in Berlin would attract you: Federal President. Do you admit it?
“No” sounds different …
Aigner: (laughs) What do I know what can happen at some point.
Interview: geo / mik / cd
