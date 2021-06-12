shut down Georg Anastasiadis

Ilse Aigner, President of the Bavarian State Parliament, urges the CSU to reconsider. The Union had embarked on a course that pissed off voters.

Munich – Taking a breath after two and a half wild years: Ilse Aigner (CSU) steered the state parliament through a time marked by Corona and several affairs. MPs as snipers – or even pickers: the list of allegations is long. Aigner takes stock of the interim. It demands self-confidence – and transparency.

Ms. Aigner, do you have a delivery room or a hell of a job?

Ilse Aigner: A delivery room? No way. A hell of a job? No, I also mean something else by that. The office of President is very important, but much more difficult than in previous years: six parliamentary groups instead of three, including the AfD, which gives us a lot of work: 13 AfD lawsuits against us – we have all won the so far decided – and 17 complaints against MPs, 16 of them on AfD account.

AfD, Corona, rip-off affair – what took you the most?

Aigner: Corona kept me busy. We tried to keep Parliament quorate during the pandemic without quarantine. That succeeded.

Aigner on the Sauter case: “More restrictive business with and against the state”

Nice – but what for? In order to nod off after months in twilight sleep, what Söder’s state government decides on its own?

Aigner: Major crises are always the executive’s hour. But we got out of this position. I have always insisted that we need more parliamentary participation in the Corona resolutions. We now have a greater say than any other state parliament.

They had to wear their own CSU to hunt …

Aigner: We discussed longer, that’s right. It took a little. The result is good. I have always been convinced: the discussion about corona measures has to be held in parliament. Nobody should believe that critical discussions outside can be spared if they are not conducted in the state parliament.

On the mask affair: Why did your CSU watch the Sauter case for so long?

Aigner: The Sauter case disappoints me seriously. In an emergency such as with the masks, collecting commissions – if that turns out to be true – is particularly difficult. I’m really pissed off because it damages the reputation of all members of parliament. That’s one thing. The other lesson is that we generally have to restrict business with and against the state more tightly.

State Parliament President Aigner on additional income and the greening of the CSU

And again there are some in your CSU, especially lawyers, who have little understanding for restrictions.

Aigner: Not only with us – also with other groups. Some of the concerns are justified: We need clear rules – but we must not restrict freelancers, craftsmen and farmers too much. To put it another way: I don’t want a state parliament that consists only of civil servants with full right of return and politicians who have seamlessly moved from the lecture hall to the plenary hall. This is not a reflection of the population. In the end, the decisive factor for credibility in this debate will be: We need transparency in secondary income, down to the exact euro.

Question to the CSU district chairperson: Your party is discussing the extent of the greening. Is party vice Weber right when he warns in the same way: More about regular voters, less embracing trees?

Aigner: We do have competitors in the green segment – the more urban, the stronger. But we have to make sure that our electorate does not split. The CSU must not become too green for classic, traditional voters. We must not neglect craftsmen, medium-sized businesses and farmers. We have to show more strongly that they are important to us and also bring some back from other parties. The solution lies in a broader range.

Ilse Aigner on the CSU boss: “Markus Söder is a strong personality, but …”

If there is one thing the CSU is not currently doing, it is broadly based …

Aigner: But that is what we have to be as a people’s party. We have a large, good cabinet that has to be visible. We have to show our members of the Bundestag …

… and do less Söder-one-man-show?

Aigner: No, I am not saying that. He’s a strong personality. But it is good if we present other people more strongly.

There was anger about Söder’s strict corona line. You said that first. Has the displeasure gone?

Aigner: Overall, Bavaria came through this enormous crisis well. We are also on the right track with openings. I have never asked for a specific date for individual steps – that distinguishes me from others who constantly make demands in vain. But it was important to develop a plan for easing the measures. It worked.

Ilse Aigner in Berlin soon? That’s what she says about Markus Söder’s proposal

Söder recently offered you first place for Berlin without prior consultation. Was he trying to snub you or was he just harmlessly praising you?

Aigner: Yes, he said a “homage”. I take it as a compliment that I would be the strongest, most popular draft horse on the list. But for me it is very clear: My job now is the President of the State Parliament in Bavaria.

Only one office in Berlin would attract you: Federal President. Do you admit it?

Aigner: This question arises after the federal election at the earliest, and there will certainly be many other applicants. But there are worse fates than being named as a candidate for the highest office in the state.

“No” sounds different …

Aigner: (laughs) What do I know what can happen at some point.

