Large raid in Berlin: SEK and Einsatzhundschaften search a hotel near the Kurfürstendamm.

Berlin – The Berlin police went out late Monday evening to search a hotel building in the Charlottenburg district. It is about the suspicion of illegal gambling, said a police spokeswoman on dpa request. Almost 300 police officers are deployed.

Raid in Berlin – 300 police forces search the hotel

Ten floors including the basement would have to be searched in the hotel. A police spokesman on the scene said it was about 160 rooms. A special task force (SEK) was also represented in the nightly raid. The police and the public prosecutor’s office want to provide information on the course and background of the raid on Tuesday, reports the Daily mirror.(dpa / ml)