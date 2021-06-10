A referendum, yes, but not of self-determination. Salvador Illa, president of the parliamentary group of the Partit dels Socialistes de Catalunya (PSC), has raised this Thursday that an agreement to resolve the political conflict in Catalonia could be endorsed in a citizen consultation. This plebiscite would be held in Catalonia and would not include in any case the option of independence, according to the former Minister of Health. Illa has considered the possibility that the project put to the vote is a new Statute of autonomy.

“Catalonia is the only autonomous community that has a different Statute from the one its citizens voted for,” Illa recalled in an interview with RNE. A total of 14 articles of the Catalan Statute were declared invalid in 2010 by the Constitutional Court despite the fact that the text had been previously approved by Parliament, by the Congress of Deputies and put to a vote by the citizens of Catalonia. In another meeting with the media, in Barcelona, ​​Illa insisted that a new statutory project is a possibility to take into account, but not the only one, without specifying further: “We have to agree with the political forces in Catalonia, and once we reach an agreement, submit it to the public for consideration. We are in favor of improving self-government, and one tool is a Statute ”.

Illa has remarked that what should be endorsed by the public is a pact that emerged from a commission for dialogue made up of the parties in the Parliament of Catalonia, a proposal that the PSC has promoted since the last legislature. The PSC leader has not referred at any time to the possible agreements that come out of the dialogue table between the central government and the Generalitat being put to a popular vote.

The PSC candidate for the presidency of the Generalitat has stressed that in no case will socialism accept a vote on independence because it is a “divisive” proposal and because it is legally unfeasible, as he explained in an interview last May in EL PAÍS : “At the dialogue tables, everything can be raised, but they have to be possible things, and self-determination is not applicable to Catalonia, because Catalonia is not a colony and Spain is a fully recognized democracy.”

The Popular Party has affirmed that the Government of PSOE and United We can negotiate to recognize the right of self-determination of Catalonia with Esquerra Republicana (ERC), the party of the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès. The Minister of Finance and Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, replied on Tuesday that an independence referendum is “a limit” that the Executive does not intend to cross.

Illa has asked the leaders of Catalan nationalism to tell “the truth” and to recognize that the last decade, that of the race for unilateral independence, has brought “disorder and chaos.” That is why, Illa has recognized, that the recent statements by the president of ERC, Oriol Junqueras, in which he ruled out repeating the challenge of one-sidedness, “are a brave and correct gesture because it tells the truth.” The pro-independence parties have made it explicit that they would only accept that the dialogue table with the Government leaves the commitment for a self-determination referendum and for an amnesty law for separatist politicians convicted by the Supreme Court in 2019 for organizing the illegal consultation of 2017 and for the unilateral declaration of independence.