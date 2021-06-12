Ilary Blasi is back from a strange experience, had with the last edition of the island of the famous. The reality failed to thrill the public as in other editions, this above all due to the fact that the characters, really prominent, were few.

This detail was also highlighted by Maurizio Costanzo. Recently, Ilary he decided to tell very of himself during an interview to the microphones of the weekly FQMagazine. Blasi recounted the beginnings of her career, revealing that it all started as a game. His dream, he says jokingly, was to open a fruit and vegetable stand.

These the words regarding the conductor: “A friend of my mother’s had an agency that did casting for advertising. Blonde, blue eyes, I looked Swedish. They asked my mother to let me try, that’s where I started. I don’t know if predestined is the right term, I feel like I’ve always been in front of a camera. I did a lot of screenings for TV but I was always discarded ”.

It’s still: “They discarded me at Paperissima, but also as a tissue paper for Striscia la Notizia. I had given myself word of mouth as a last chance, if it hadn’t gone I would have given up. It was a key to a dream, I was leaving for Milan in hope and doing them all. That time it went well, they took me ”. They ask her to speak of rivalry with Alessia Marcuzzi. Ilary Blasi reveals that there is no type of confrontation between them and indeed he feels it very close, both being Roman.

Then she explains that TV is not essential to her: “I quit first, before they send me away. I run away first. I’m not a TV bulimic. It was my goal to do it but I don’t like doing everything and always being there, I took breaks when I was pregnant with my third daughter, I left successful programs. I like to choose and do what I feel, I am certainly privileged and lucky because I can afford it ”.