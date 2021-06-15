Here is the simple and elegant look chosen by the presenter on the occasion of the baptism of her granddaughter Jolie

Ilary Blasi godmother version. A few days ago the presenter celebrated the baptism of her niece Jolie, the daughter of her sister Melory. For this important occasion, the presenter opted for a very simple but undoubtedly elegant look. The only justified absent is Francesco Totti, who did not participate in the event for work reasons.

A beautiful dress golden lace, low sandals and loose hair. This is the look chosen by Ilary Blasi who was the godmother of her sister Melory’s daughter on the occasion of her baptism. On Instagram, the presenter’s sister answered some questions from her followers, also revealing some details about the ceremony.

These were the words of Melory about the godmother and godfather of her little Jolie:

The godfather Adriano, brother of Tiziano Panicci, and godmother my sister Ilary. Having two sisters I had to choose one of the two and Silvia will be the godmother of the second child.

In addition to that, the sister of the host revealed:

At the registry office it is only Jolie, in the church we wanted to baptize her as Jolie Maria Santa.

Melory then described some details about this important ceremony, also sharing some shots of the baptism that portray Ilary Blasi in the guise of godmother.

He was absent from the important ceremony Francesco Totti who is currently abroad for work reasons. According to the shots and the story shared on Instagram, the little girl slept the whole time without ever crying. The celebration of the baptism took place in the church of the district of Rome where the sister of the presenter lives.

There ceremony it was held together with about forty relatives and the celebration was followed by a party in the countryside in a beautiful location surrounded by greenery and nature. How wedding favors jars of jam and magnets were chosen with the photo of the girl accompanied by her date of birth.