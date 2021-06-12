After the final ofIsland of the Famous culminating in the victory of Awed the castaways have returned to Italy in recent days. Now for practice they will have to put themselves in preventive quarantine as decided by the authorities for those coming from those areas of South America. All a few hours after the end of their stay on the island returned to their social profiles, thanking the fans and confessing their first feelings after this beautiful and difficult experience.

There are also those who unfortunately had to deal with some unexpected events once they returned to Italy. Ignazio Moser in fact, as documented in his Instagram stories, once he landed at the airport of Milan Malpensa he realized he had left his wallet on the plane. But that’s not all: a drawback also for the suitcases that remained in the Parisian airport and will subsequently be embarked. In short, not a nice way to return to life and to Italy.

Obviously, after weeks on the island eating very little, once back to normal it is normal for the first few days to feel like a wolf. But, even in this case we must be careful not to overeat because it could be counterproductive. The same Ignazio Moser he witnesses this as he confessed to fans that he had digestive problems after eating a lot.

Ignazio Moser, digestive problems once back home

“Yesterday I think I ingested at least 10-12,000 calories causing me severe digestive problems at night …” – he said.

Fortunately, nothing serious for him that cannot be resolved in a short time. Certainly, however, the return to the usual diet will have to take place gradually. But that’s not all.

Once back home, Ignazio also declared that he struggled a lot, together with his partner to fall asleep because of the time zone, and together they closed their eyes only at 5. In short, many misadventures for the former castaway.