PlayStation and Xbox players will have to wait to enjoy the game and crossover progress.

The crossplay, or crossed gameIt is that feature that many love in their multiplayer games, but that generates more disparate opinions when it comes to competitive titles. And this feature will land this month in Rainbow Six: Siege, also accompanied by cross-progress. But don’t worry, the crossplay it won’t hit consoles for a long time.

On the occasion of the Ubisoft Forward of E3 2021, the gala company has advanced the roadmap for the implementation of crossplay in Rainbow Six Siege. The first to receive this feature, as well as the crossover progress, will be the players of PC and Stadia: Available June 30 on both platforms, as well as on Amazon Luna.

For its part, console players will have to wait a little more to enjoy both functions. Rainbow Six Siege crossplay and crossave will be available on PlayStation and Xbox early 2022, without specifying the date. Of course, this includes both the last generation versions as well as the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.

Beyond this news, the latest Ubisoft Forward has given us the release date of Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly known as ‘Quarantine’ along with a new trailer and gameplay of this alien spinoff. Not only that, at 3DJuegos we offer you a complete preview of Rainbow Six Extraction with all the details of its proposal. And don’t forget to visit our E3 2021 special to check the dates and times of all the conferences.

