Back 4 Blood is just around the corner but it still has many surprises to discover. In E3 2021 we have seen its new PvP mode in action that will face two teams of players in exciting battles between survivors and zombies. In these video impressions we tell you everything that is known to date about the new game from the authors of Left 4 Dead, which will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from launch day.

The Left 4 Dead saga is one of the most loved by fans of cooperative action and zombie games. With Back 4 Blood those old and longed for sensations are back and they do so by presenting new game modes As we have seen in E3 2021, competitive gaming is the great novelty of this frenetic and bloody shooter. Handling humans (called “Terminators”) or the infected, Back 4 Blood proposes several very attractive game modes such as a cooperative campaign for four players that you can enjoy with up to 3 friends online or solo accompanied by AI. The competitive multiplayer mode promises a good handful of hours of fun, especially considering that each of the two sides has a good number of unique weapons, abilities and qualities.

In addition, Back 4 Blood incorporates a new random card system, something that will generate different experiences both at the level of customization of the character and in the scenarios, creating much more complicated games. In fact, the game will constantly adapt to the player’s actions to guarantee exciting battles, a varied game experience and legions of more difficult to defeat. A clear example are the mutated heads that can reach up to 6 meters in height.

Back 4 Blood will arrive on October 12 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series and Xbox One, being available from the moment of its release. launch on Game Pass If you don’t have it yet, remember that now you can get three months of Xbox Game Pass for one euro if you are a new user of the service.

5 things you should know about Back 4 Blood Releases October 12 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, and Xbox One.

In Back 4 Blood each survivor has unique traits that will slightly change the way you fight and survive zombies.

The campaign can be played alone with the support of the AI, although its strength is the online game for four players.

As a novelty, it has competitive game for 8 players: 4 survivors against 4 infected and hordes of zombies.

There are 9 types of special infected like.

