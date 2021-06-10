After participating in a podcast, he has detailed announcements that will be produced at the fair. If you prefer to be surprised, better not go in.

E3 2021 is about to start and we are already with expectations through the roof. Although we already know that the previous days are a constant of rumors and information that must be taken with a grain of salt, there are also data that are worth echoing. And considering that they come from Jason schreier, reputed journalist for Bloomberg, we could not pass up these statements.

The author of the book “Blood, sweat and pixels” has gone through the Triple Click podcast and there he has been dispatched at ease, previewing some of the bombings to be announced at E3. They are not official yet, but Schreier has a lot of credibility in the industry, so they can almost be considered a spoiler of everything that is going to be presented at the fair. If you do not want to spoil the surprises, it is better that you do not continue reading.

Guardians of the Galaxy aims to be one of the announcements of the fairFrom what Schreier tells us, we are left with two approaches. The first focused on the Xbox and Bethesda conference. One of the games that will be present is the long-awaited Starfield, which we will see in action and it will be indicated that it will hit stores at the end of 2022. About the Square Enix conference, it indicates that we will see a video game of Guardians of the Galaxy which, unlike Marvel’s Avengers, will not be a game as a service.

It also gives some details about Ubisoft. Although it was not expected, it releases details of the next Assassin’s Creed, assuring that it will be “even bigger than Valhalla”. Although he does not assure it, he says that he has also heard rumors that the game in the series that Ubisoft Sofia were working on has been canceled or transformed into a DLC for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Recall that the latest development of the franchise is confirmed for Ubisoft Forward.

In addition, he also says that Far Cry 6, which we will see more of at the E3 conference, will be a radical change in the saga. That Skull and Bones will arrive in late 2022 or even later and that Beyond Good and Evil 2, which has been in development for a few years now, is still in a “very, very early” phase.

