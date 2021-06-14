Youtubers Life was a hugely successful game as it allowed many content creators to express themselves thanks to it with their audience, and it was also enjoyed by many gamers to discover what it was like to be a star. In 2021 comes its continuation, and we have seen it.

Youtubers Life 2 is a video game that mixes RPG, simulation, minigames and even has secondary missions, a plot and socialization mechanics with other non-player characters, exploration and editing of houses, decoration and customization of our avatar. All this to try to portray the life of someone who decides bet everything to be a successful youtuber. We moved to a city where being a content creator is the main profession of its inhabitants; Kind of like moving to Hollywood and wanting to be an actor. We buy a house in one of the neighborhoods that exist, we create our character to suit us, and we start creating videos, broadcasting live, recording unboxings or filming events that happen around us. For our videos to work well, to be successful, to get us benefits and new followers, we will have to be very aware of the trends of the fashion social network: Instalife. These trends will tell us what type of video is best to make, what elements should appear and even what reactions it is best for us to have during the broadcast. But don’t worry, this not a pure simulation video game, so this whole process is not intended to be particularly complicated, but affordable.

In real life, for a video to work, you have to be aware of YouTube and Twitter trends and see how that video can work to position yourself. You also have to pay a lot of attention to the work of other content creators, and put a candle to the god of YouTube so that his algorithm does not play a trick on us. And all that you have to combine it with good luck and to be able to create unique content that sets us apart and gets us loyal users. And all this without falling into the bad practices of toxicity or without getting into a jacuzzi. All that research, Youtubers Life 2 concentrates on capturing trends, hashtags. Every day we get up, something will be a trend. If, for example, the trend is #PlazaCentral, we will have to go to the central square of the town and take a photo for social networks, that will gain us strength in the networks, but also the possibility of talking about that topic with our followers. Namely, what ‘capture’ refers to portraying, upload to networks and then use it in our content.

Every day that we wake up we will do so with a value of more or less luck, representing that variable that is often so elusive of success when uploading content. New consoles, new video games, and new events will also appear. Youtubers Life 2 works with a calendar in which the days go by. Our goal is that, when the year passes, let’s be the number one youtuber. And for that you have to be aware of everything and these trends. If a decoration, an element, a person, a game, a console or a gesture is a trend, how will we be able to include it in our productions? And, of course, this translates into many side missions of finding things in the city, recording in a certain way or attending local events at a certain time to take a snapshot with someone. It is a type of routine that comes to remember Stardew Valley or Rune Factory 4, only changing the farm for our recording set.

To be the best youtuber you have to follow trends

These dynamics create a fun game loop: we wake up, another day goes by, there are new trends, we go out to look for them, a new video game appears that we have to buy at the video store, they give us a few missions, we make new friends and we improve our relationship with them, we return to our house and we get to record with everything learned to generate a video that gives us money, followers and allows us to climb the YouTube rankings. And even though I’m talking about YouTube all the time, the space we upload videos to is a hybrid between Twitch and YouTube. We have several options when choosing what we generate. We can do a piece of first impressions with reactions, a gameplay, unboxing, a just chatting … And also streams. We have to associate what we upload with trends to have better results, but we can also get out of them and try to create our own style, although that does not help us. will help to be number one.

Depending on whether the recording is live or delayed, there is a minigame associated with it to measure whether we have done it right or wrong. They are quite nice, really. When we record a gameplay to upload later, we have to go through a card game. Each card that we can use corresponds to a reaction to something that happens in the video, so we will have, each time something happens, a limited set of options to express ourselves. As we progress through the game, the days go by and we become better content creators, will improve our deck. If we are going to do a streaming, we have to go through a rhythm video game. You have to press the right buttons at the right time. This one is less accomplished than the one on the cards, but it makes a lot of sense with what we’re doing. And we can’t spend all our time shooting videos. Our character will get tired, will have to eat and sleep, look at when to post and when to explore the city, when to look at metrics and when to post. Youtubers Life 2 seems very balanced when it comes to all its social, creative and life aspects. Neither is especially deep so that neither weighs us down, so that the limitations of one are complemented by the other.

Manage to create an RPG of management, routine and very interesting social lifeThe truth is that, with all these ideas, Youtubers Life 2 manages to create a very interesting RPG of management, routine and social life with an addictive game cycle: explore, find information and create videos with it. Get money doing it, invest it in improvements for you, your house or your computer. Check the calendar, buy current games and make videos with them. Compare your stats with other youtubers and fight to be the best. Go to in-game events that occur at specific times and explore again. The developers have confirmed to me that the game will work well in all versions, including the Switch version, and that if we make an effort to unlock everything and play to the fullest, the game it can last up to 60 hours.

Technically, the title does not squeeze the possibilities of any console to the fullest, but it is artistically pleasing. The characters are recreated with a lot of color and with an animated style between the manga and the stubborn. There is desire, because it looks like a lot of hooking thanks to that calendar and the missions and explorations that have to be done, but will it be repetitive? Will the game events evolve well from day to day? Still no date,it is expected for this year. The version they showed me was already quite polished, but some bugs still needed to be fixed and interface elements improved.