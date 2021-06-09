From Gametropolis they have created the kits of each of the national teams to animate in the Switch game.

This week starts the Soccer eurocup; Surely you have already found out because it is one of the epicenters of today. But the event also wants to be exported by other means and, as we have seen in recent months, in Animal Crossing: New Horizons not a single one is lost, so you can now dress your characters with the kit of your favorite national team.

We see it in Gametropolis, a YouTube channel that shows us the process and the availability of the kits of each of the 24 national teams present in the most important football competition with national teams in the old continent. So, if you want, you can wear the “red” of Spain that has even the star of world champions on its chest.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons never ceases to amaze us and, in recent weeks, we have seen that players have already managed to bathe in pools thanks to a glitch, users creating a particular 3-in-a-row or a scam with the successful Nintendo game as the protagonist .

Speaking of the Japanese firm, we are waiting at the beginning of E3, where Nintendo will return after a short absence, and we will tell you the date and time when we will know all the news related to Nintendo Switch.

