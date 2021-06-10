After a year of stillness at home and not moving freely due to the restrictions imposed by countries to combat the spread of the Corona virus, there is a list of 5 areas to visit if the opportunity and funds arise, according to travelandleisure.

Skydiving in Umbria

Three hours from Rome, Castelluccio, in the Italian region of Umbria, sits on a grassy hill and is known for its stunning views of the Piano Grande, a valley that comes alive with thousands of tiny red, white and purple flowers every spring.

If you are an adventure lover, here are the 5 best vacation spots around the world

Heli-skiing in the Alps

It’s no secret that the Alps are home to world-class skiing, but for those who want exclusive access to untouched ice, there’s nothing like a heli-ski trip to make you feel like you’re on your own playground in the world, at the northern tip of Piedmont, And Val Formazza provides all the seclusion you’ll need.

The sheltered valley is surrounded by the three majestic peaks Ofenhorn, Blinnenhorn and Basòdino and because they are so high (the highest drop point available is about 10,500 feet), the area receives an average of 4 feet of snow per year to reach these unspoiled hinterland, Heli-Guides maintains a fleet of planes Airbus AS 350 BE passenger helicopter.

Hiking from cottage to cottage in Colorado

Little known fact: Colorado is home to more huts and tents than any other state in the US It’s no accident, back in the 1980s, members of the US Army’s Tenth Mountain Division decided to recreate the huts they encountered while on duty in the Alps. And so the Tenth Mountain Division hut system was born, according to the website travelandleisure.

Diving with sharks in South Australia

Off the coast of Port Lincoln in South Australia, the Neptune Islands are home to Australia’s largest colony of long-nosed fur seals, and despite their beauty, thrill seekers are interested in the number one predator, the white shark.

What makes the place a very exciting location for adventurous travelers is the mixing of cool and warm merging currents of water from the Indian and Southern Oceans, which provide an amazing diversity of sharks.

Hot red lava in Hawaii

On the Big Island of Hawaii, the December 2020 eruption of Mount Kilauea, the most active of the island’s five volcanoes, has residents worried that they will have to recreate the devastation caused by the last eruption in 2018. A boon to visitors to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.