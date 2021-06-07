The new title of the Battlafield saga will be presented on June 9, 2021. After a large number of leaks, most of them provided by the trustworthy Tom Henderson, he himself has now been in charge of filtering via Reddit numerous details of the new Battlefield that would be called Battlefield 2042. Undoubtedly, a great adventure awaits us through modern warfare.

Although, before continuing and showing you all the new leaked details of the new Battlefield that would now be called Battlefield 2042, we remind you that just a few days ago, Henderson himself also leaked several images of this new Battlefield in its pre-alpha version, which in the company of the leaked trailer, would have already made it very clear to us everything we will have in this new action adventure that may not have a campaign mode but battle royale.

If this leak turns out to be true, this new Battlefield to be called Battlefield 2024, will house according to the source, a open beta event later this month and that it would be announced soon. Therefore, its release date would not be far off. Regarding the game features, Battlefield 2042 will feature zip lines, a new attachment system, specialized functions for each class, and Extra-large 64 vs. 64 maps with dynamic climates.

As the source explains, Specialist roles will feature a unique ability that will allow players to support members of their squad. The multiplayer experience will become more squad-oriented as the number of players and the scale of battles grow. Finally, the leak also claims that the game’s multiplayer will not support cross-play between generations, despite the fact that EA has confirmed that the new Battlefield will also be released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Now we can only wait until June 9 to know all the details of this long-awaited title from EA and DICE.