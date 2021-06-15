For several years there has been a relationship between Club América and the Chilean international midfielder, Artura Vidal, the footballer expressed that he would like to wear the creamy blue colors in an interview with Ivan Zamorano in order to Univision Sports in October 2018.
Since then, the euphoria flared among the fans, but at that time wearing the FC Barcelona shirt and in his footballing prime in Europe was more than crazy if he wanted to try to sign him.
Likewise, we can remember what he said in the podcast of Daniel Habif in 2020: “If at some point I was given the opportunity to play in Mexico, it would be in America. Because I know it, because I like it. Since I was a child, since I was a child, one watched the games of Mexico and America, with that shirt … Plus the Chileans who have been there have told me many things. So if the opportunity opens up for me in the future, I would love it ”.
At present, almost three years after that interview, the outlook for the entity of Mexico City continues to look very complicated to aspire to the hiring of the Chilean international, since the player has been champion with Internazionale and has a current contract with the Nerazzurri until 2022 with the option to extend one more year.
With everything and 34 years of age, the player is still well valued due to his level and physical condition, in addition, he never stops participating with his selection as an important element, to show his market value of 3.5 million euros according Transfermarkt.
For a few weeks, the news has reawakened that America was interested in the footballer’s services, clearly it was a well-managed rumor due to the background, but to be honest it is something quite complicated, at least in the short term.
With the fervor that has been experienced in recent days on the subject, after the opening match of Argentina and Chile in the Copa América 2021 held in Brazil, the journalist from TUDN USA, Adrián Esparza Oteo, was able to exchange words with the player and questioned him about his flirtation with the Mexican team.
Vidal He vilified him to make it very clear, “There we have to see, I have always said that I like Mexico, I like America. Hopefully one day it will be given to me. But there has to be -interest- from both parties. I have a contract with Inter, I will continue to pursue my career, giving my best. And if at some point it happens, happy, “he said.
As we have already been able to analyze the context of the situation between Arturo vidal and America, several points can be reached, it is undeniable that the Azulcrema directive must show interest in the historic Chilean player at least for a future signing, a player of the caliber and quality of Arturo vidal and the projection that it generates is abysmal.
It goes without saying that signing this summer is practically impossible, he is still a player of the current Italian champion and the following season he will play the Champions League again, in addition, that he is still in force in European football.
From the outset, the approval of Arturo vidal To wear the America shirt they already have it, surely a negotiation for when he is a free agent will be enough to convince him to join the ranks of the Eagles, but it would not hurt to contact his agent to plan the move later.
In short, the statements of Arturo vidal They have uncomplicated the future negotiations of the club, the player has shown interest, it is only necessary that the Azulcrema board of directors do their thing, otherwise they will bring the dishes loaded and they will not stop receiving questions from the fans.
