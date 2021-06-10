The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has announced the start of the first phase of issuing the upgraded version of the national identity card, as part of the transition to the new generation of identity cards and passports.

The authority called on the “identity renewal service applicants” category to use the electronic version of the identity in the current phase in all service delivery outlets in various sectors until the issuance of the printed cards.

The authority confirmed that the electronic version of the identity is considered an exact copy of the identity card and is available through the authority’s smart application “ICA UAE Smart”, which can be downloaded for free from the IOS and Android stores.

The electronic version can be used via QR Code scanning technology, to enable immediate reading of the card, as it is automatically generated when entering the customer’s document wallet in the smart application.

The electronic form of the card is characterized by all the data displayed on the card, by reading it directly from the database in the authority, and this process enhances the ease of verification by the service authorities of the effectiveness of the issued card in the event that the printed card is not available to the holder.

The authority stated that coordination has been made with the concerned authorities, service and business sectors in the country to provide their services using the electronic version of the identity in the smart application of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and based on reading the previous smart chip of the identity card for emulation and verification of the customer where necessary, until the issuance of the upgraded printed version of the the card.

​ It is noteworthy that the project of the new generation of Emirati passports and national identity card has been approved to be a new design for identity cards, and the use of high security features, operating systems and advanced technologies that reduce security risks and make it difficult to copy or forgery and forgery, and the new generation raises the levels of electronic security for these The documents are a result of the intelligent properties in them.



