D.he CSU and SPD candidate for Chancellor Olaf Scholz are opposed to proposals for a longer working life. CSU regional group leader Alexander Dobrindt spoke on Tuesday in Berlin of a failed debate. In doing so, he distanced himself from the plans of the scientific advisory board of Federal Economics Minister Peter Altmaier to set the retirement age at 68 years. Scholz called it “anti-social what is calculated there”.

“We reject a later retirement age,” said Dobrindt before a meeting of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag. What is needed is a discussion about a good retirement age. To this end, the pension level must be stabilized and private provision must be stabilized. Altmaier’s advisory board presented its new report on the future of pensions on Monday.

There was a threat of “sudden increasing financing problems in the statutory pension insurance from 2025”,

forecast the panel. The retirement age cannot be decoupled from the development of life expectancy in the long term. According to the current legal situation, the age limit for the pension without deductions will be gradually increased from 65 to 67 years until 2029.

Federal Minister of Finance Scholz has gone tough with the pension plans of the scientific advisors. It is “unsocial, what is calculated there,” said Scholz on Tuesday at an online event of the SPD economic forum. The Scientific Advisory Board at the Ministry of Economics “calculated incorrectly”. The contributions to the pension insurance are currently much lower than once predicted.

In addition, the number of residents and employed people did not decrease as forecast, but increased, emphasized Scholz. “We have a record number of employees subject to social security contributions in Germany.” Such “horror scenarios are always politics that are not really justified,” he said. They should serve to enforce pension cuts for which there is no reason to be at this time.