Ice Hockey World Championships | The cold solution of the World Cup final surprised – the expert intervened in the rules: “Has this been thought through to the end?”

Lions lost his hockey World Cup gold in a way that could be compared to a coin toss at the end of a two-week workout.

The final against Canada was settled overtime by three against three. Finland lost, and many began to wonder if this was really the right way to resolve such an important match.

The 3v3 overtime will be played in the final until the final, and there will be no penalties at all. The new rule was introduced as early as 2019, but at that time there was no need to resort to it. The Lions knocked down Canada and won gold in regular time.

Other options for playing overtime would be more traditional with five against five and four against four.

However, when there are more players on the field, the solution emerges more slowly.

C Moren hockey expert, made a long coaching career Kari Jalonen does not like the current extension model.

“Has it been thought to the end that the World Cup gold will be solved this way?” He asks.

“I understand the three-threes and rankings in the League regular season. But if the World Cup final is decided that way, then I don’t understand it. I strongly think so. ”

Kari Jalonen wonders about the rules of the IIHF.

When playing three to three, the tension rises to its peak as goals are created from the conveyor belt. However, this is not what the final match needs.

“There’s always drama in the World Cup final, you don’t need any jips for it,” he recalls.

“It’s worth thinking about whether we want an entertaining or a really sporty end to solving World Cup gold.”

Lions the strength through the tournament was the tight and organized pentathlon. When jumping into the trough in a three-man field, the game has to be approached in a completely different way.

“The game of hockey changes tremendously if we talk about the tactical side. (In 5v5 game) Jukka Jalosen Lions and Finland in general have been quite the top countries. That is completely changing, ”says Kari Jalonen.

“Four or four is still OK, because even in a normal game, there will be those situations. But less often there will be three-threes. It’s just a special game. ”

Jalonen, who coached Leijon in 2014–2016, knows that during a short World Championship tournament, practice hours will be dedicated to 5v5 games and more common special situations.

For overtime, coaching develops a simple instruction for the team that is reviewed orally. The guide covers only a few common situations that often recur with three against three.

“You can’t practice it,” Jalonen reveals.

An experienced coach recognizes that while the current form of overtime feels like a lottery game, there are few options to replace it. TV companies don’t want matches to be too long.

“I understand that overtime cannot be played in the same way as in normal series,” Jalonen emphasizes.

Vice-President of the International Hockey Federation IIHF Kalervo Kummola confirm information on time limits set by broadcasters.

“When there are international TV companies and others, these can’t be played all night like in the NHL,” Kummola says.

“We’ve done it three-thirds to get the games over. However, I think this is better than starting to pull the penalties after 20 minutes. ”

Kalervo Kummola is behind the IIHF solution.

In an ideal world, Kummola would look for an extension even until the morning. At the IIHF coffee table, the most special solutions to the puzzle of the final match have had to be rotated.

“Another option would be to play for ten minutes with five against five and then four against four and finally three against three,” Kummola thinks.

“It’s a whole different game. Or it’s not really any game if played with three against three. But you just can’t make mistakes. ”

Crucial the mistake against Canada was made by the Lions veteran striker Petri Kontiola. The pass was left behind in the attack area on the opponent’s shoulder, and the Finnish trio no longer had time to save the situation.

However, everything could have been different. Anton Lundell and Hannes Björninen got an extra time to get to know the loose judging line of the Games.

The overtime played with three against three would have been forgotten the second when Marko Anttila would have raised the World Cup trophy.

“If Finland had won, no one would have said anything,” Kummola recalls.