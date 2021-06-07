Ice Hockey World Championships | Live broadcast around 2:20 p.m .: Lion Silver Heroes arrive home

Due to the corona situation, no folk festival will be held for the silver team.

Silver the hockey lions that have reached the World Hockey Championships in Latvia will arrive home on Monday afternoon.

The team’s charter flight will land at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport at 14.30. HS will be broadcasting a live broadcast of ISTV from the homecoming event starting at about 2:20 p.m.

Opposite are the players close. Due to the corona situation, no silver party will be held for the silver team, but part of the team will continue their journey directly home.

Canada won the World Cup final in Riga on Sunday 3–2. The winning goal was born in the extra round.

Read more: Silver does not inspire the Lions to celebrate, there is no promise for disc fans

Read more: Jukka Jalonen did not mourn the final decision of the World Cup final, nor the actions of the judges: “It is useless to whine about anything”

Read more: The World Championship, which ended in bitter disappointment, was a success story from Leijon

Read more: Such is the team that won the World Championship of Lions silver: HS introduces the team player to the player