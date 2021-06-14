iCarly, a series that premiered on Nickelodeon in 2007 and lasted for six seasons, is still remembered by millions of people around the world, who smile when they see the adventures of Carly Y Sam Puckett.

Now, thanks to Paramount Plus, the new streaming service, the remembered sitcom will return to the screens in a few days to the joy of its fans. Next we will give you the premiere date, trailer and the characters of the expected reunion.

Icarly’s release date on Paramount +

Through her social networks, Miranda Cosgrove revealed the premiere date of the series, which is scheduled for June 17, via Paramount Plus.

Miranda Crosgrove will play Carly again .Photo: Paramount +

Icarly reboot synopsis

The series will show Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove), the original influencer, who will have new adventures in her workplace, with her friends and family.

Icarly reboot characters

The new season will have the following actors as cast:

Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay

Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson

Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay

Laci Mosley as Harper Raines

Jaidyn Triplett as Millicent Benson

Mary Scheer as Marissa Benson

How to watch Icarly online on Paramount +

You can watch iCarly for free on Paramount Plus, as the streaming service has a seven-day free trial when you sign up. To subscribe to the streaming service, enter the following link. The price from Paramount Plus on Peru It has a monthly cost of 14.90 soles

Icarly trailer in Paramount Plus