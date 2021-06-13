Iberdrola continues with its commitment to women’s sport and, once again, it demonstrates it with a new historical sponsorship that will help the development of football in one of the countries with the most tradition: Brazil. Through the country affiliate, Neoenergia, listed on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange, has signed a historic agreement with the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF) to become the first company in the country to exclusively sponsor its women’s soccer team. A collaboration that It will run for the next four years and includes the company’s support for the national club competition, which from the next edition will be called Brasileirão Femenino Neoenergia.

Neoenergia will be with the Brazilian, adult and grassroots women’s teams, in important competitions such as the final stretch of preparation for Tokyo 2021, the Copa América Femenina 2022, the South American Championship of Grassroots Football, the Women’s World Cup 2023 and the Olympic Games in Paris 2024. The Women’s National Team will display the brand on the training uniform and will develop activations on the social networks of the Warriors of Brazil. Neoenergia will be present in the advertising media at the foot of the pitch in all the matches, in activations during the breaks and on the competition’s social networks.

Support for sport by women is carried out from the conviction that it is an excellent way to promote a society with equal opportunities. These competitions allow the introduction of women’s sports into homes, fostering the creation of new references in society. Support for women’s sport has become a lever for development for Neoenergia and Iberdrola, which have one of their fundamental values ​​in equality between men and women. In addition to promoting sport as an agent of social change that promotes healthy life, respect or discipline, the objective of the two companies is to expand the participation of women in the social and professional context, reinforcing their commitment to equal opportunities. . For it, works by contributing to the insertion of women in activities traditionally valued and considered as masculine.

Neoenergia CEO Mario Ruiz-Tagle has stated: “We know about electrical networks and we want to draw another network, invisible but equally solid, to unite all those who contribute to advance towards full equality in a context of as much impact as sport. We are committed to this action to support women’s sport with the conviction that we fight for equal opportunities. We believe in equality in all areas and we share with female athletes the same values ​​of effort, improvement, professionalism and teamwork. These athletes are the mirror in which many men and women look at themselves, they are examples for so many others who see sport as a window of opportunity for social change. In addition to an elementary right, equality is also one of the essential bases to build a more prosperous world for all ”.

“This alliance with Neoenergia means have on our side one of the largest energy companies in the country and in the world, which will combine support for women’s football with causes such as equality and sustainability, boosted the enormous social strength and commitment of our sport, “said Rogério Caboclo, President of the CBF.

Iberdrola, a pioneer in promoting sport practiced by women

The promotion of sports practiced by women has become a key lever for Iberdrola and the promotion of real equality between men and women, one of its essential values.

In 2016, the company became the first company to make a firm and global commitment to equality and the empowerment of women through sport. In Spain, the company supports 16 federations: gymnastics, triathlon, rugby, canoeing, badminton, football, handball, volleyball, hockey, table tennis, athletics, karate, boxing, surfing, ice sports and fencing. In addition, It names 22 leagues, all of them top-flight, and another 35 competitions.

In both Spain and Brazil, the company is the main partner-sponsor of the national women’s soccer team. In the first country it is also the same for the U19 and U17 teams, the Copa de la Reina and the first division: Primera Iberdrola.