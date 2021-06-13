Ibai Gómez was a happy guy in 2018 in Vitoria. He had minutes, he felt important with Abelardo, the stands loved him and in the dressing room it was not just one more. But in January 2019 came the proposal from Athletic, the club of his life, and he couldn’t say no. So he took the step into a second stage. The San Mamés stands celebrated it, because the prodigal son was returning, a boy who had earned a place in the elite based on sacrifice in Santutxu, his neighborhood team, and the Sestao River.

An Ibai Gómez landed that did not have much to do with the one that left two and a half years ago. Although it is true that in the second season of Bielsa he played 35 league games, with Valverde he was losing prominence until he stepped on only 5 days in 2015-16. In Alavés he started with 29 commitments, 33 the following year and 18 in the months until he left for Athletic in January.

Since then, his role has been very secondary, to the point that the rojiblanco sports director, Alkorta, joked about his “signings” Ibai and Kodro who had not succeeded. In the second half of the 2018-19 season he played 15 games with 667 minutes; in 2019-20, a total of 20 games (869 minutes) and in 2020-21, 13 games (419 minutes). In the 2020 winter market he had the option of going to Espanyol, where Abelardo was waiting for him with open arms, but Athletic was not willing to make a loan, they did not guarantee the two and a half years that he had left in Bilbao, neither did they assume his record and there was no certainty that the team would remain in the First Division . In fact, it ended up descending.

His background this time is four assists and one goal, in the Intercity Cup last season. Gaizka Garitano did not quite have confidence in his game, although he was signed under his mandate. Excluding his first months in the team and the final stretch with Marcelino, the Santutxu man has not played more than three consecutive league games in these two and a half seasons. The physical recovery of De Marcos, the signing of Berenguer and the willingness of Williams at times in that area have made the place on the far right much more expensive.

And a few days ago the sentence arrived: Marcelino informed him that he is not in his plans and that he must look for equipment. It is not going to be easy, because it has an unaffordable tab for the equipment market in which it can fit and operations are very stopped due to the pandemic. García Toral wants to slim down the squad to 20-21 outfield players and is one of the six discards already announced. More that of Herrerín, although this contract ends. In case he needs someone on that flank, he will call on the young Nico Williams.