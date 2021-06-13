Timo Werner surrendered at the feet of Karim Benzema before the debut in the Eurocup that will face his Mannschaft on Tuesday against the French world champion. “For me, he is one of the three best center forwards in the world alongside Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo. And with good reason, “said the Chelsea striker after the Madridista’s return to the Tricolore.

The German emphasized the versatility of the French striker, whom he does not consider a mere “area player. With the ball at his feet he is incredible. His ability to dribble, his way of shooting and his involvement make him a player similar to Roberto Firmino of Liverpool. He distributes the game, then enters the area and always transmits danger due to his power of the head and his technical quality “Werner stressed.

The ex of the Leipzig has it clear. “I would have preferred that he had not been called up again for France this year”he said with a laugh, especially considering the trident in attack that Benzema forms with Mbappé and Griezmann. “They are of the highest world level and it will be very difficult to face them,” he concluded.