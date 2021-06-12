The hilarious video of the fox sitting next to the man sitting in the pub – he just wanted some affection

For some time now, a video really hilarious. In those images you can see the exact moment in which one fox jump on legs of a man, which was sitting in the pub with his partner. The clip obviously went viral.

Similar episodes are much more common of what you believe. However, in these situations it is important to keep the calm and do not fidget, as animals can tell when we humans are scared.

It was an evening like any other for Gary Sines and his girlfriend Lindsay Rolfe. The two, after a day at work, decided to go out to get some air.

However, at some point, they decided to Sit outside the pub The Star, from London. Obviously they weren’t alone, there were many others at the other tables people.

It was during those minutes that something really happened unbelievable. The boyfriends immediately noticed that the fox was going bypassing in that zone.

Usually these are wild animals that try to stay always stay away by humans. However, something happened in this episode really hilarious, which amazed everyone present.

The exact moment when the fox sits next to the boy

At one point, the little fox fed up with spending time alone, decide to jump and sit next to Gary. Man was scared, as he had never experienced such a moment.

Those present remained a mouth open in seeing the scene. The animal, on the other hand, did not want to hurt no one, but he only asked for a little that affection that he had never received in his life. Here is the video of what happened below:

Lindsay succeeded in to resume everything and decided to publish the clip on the web. However, no one believed it would become viral in a short time. The footage had more than one million views, in a week. A true record!