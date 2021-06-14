After the scare and saving his life, Christian Eriksen continues his recovery in a Copenhagen hospital and is stable. However, he continues to be subjected to constant tests that can determine what caused the collapse that almost caused his death on the field of play in Denmark-Finland.

The doctor and the Danish coach gave details of what the player’s first reactions were: “He was worried about us, about the team. He asked us how we were doing.” In a conversation with the Gazzetta, the player’s agent Martin Schoots also shared what Eriksen told him when they were finally able to speak after the drama. “Thank you for the support. I will not give up. I feel better, but I want to understand what happened to me. I want to thank everyone for everything they have done for me.” confessed to him.

Cover of ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ from June 14, 2021.

La Gazzetta dello Spor



Danish society and the world of football in general are waiting to know what caused the fainting of Eriksen, a young footballer, 29 years old, physically whole and with no previous heart problems. Doctors recognized that the defibrillator was key to resuscitating him and that the heart had stopped beating. But that’s not enough. Tests are needed to determine what happened, some that also worries the player himself.