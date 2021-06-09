Death is a fact that, like it or not, is part of life, and unfortunately, sooner or later, we all have to face the death of a loved one. If the life cycle follows its natural logic, the first to die will be the grandparents, reason why its lack will be the first contact of the small ones with the death. And, at this time, the pain of loss is joined by doubts about how to make them understand that their grandfather will never come back.

“The grandfather left”, “the grandmother is in a better place” … are some of the most common expressions used to try to explain this painful fact. How can children explain the death of a close person without causing trauma to them?

Due to the coronavirus, there are many little ones who over the last year had to suffer with the loss of a family member. The protagonist of the viral story on social networks was one of them. Young Keita wrote them a short letter in an attempt to communicate with those who are no longer there.

The Spanish journalist and producer Eva Tovar moved social networks by sharing on Twitter the letter that her nephew Keita dedicated to her grandparents, who died in 2020. The message moved her aunt and everyone who saw the publication.

“I can’t stop crying. Today my 7-year-old nephew Keita has written this letter to my parents, his grandparents, who died last year,” Tovar published, along with the image of the message.

The letter from the boy who moved on Twitter.

“I want you to draw me what infinity is like to know that you are well,” young Keita asked him in this letter that he accompanied with a couple of cookies and a bowl of olives.

The boy closed the story trying to confirm if his grandparents were “gods”. Eva Tovar’s tweet reached 23 thousand likes, with many messages highlighting the admiration they feel for her nephew.



The tweet exceeded 23 thousand likes.

Even several grandparents reacted on Twitter. “The grandparents will never die as long as the grandchildren remember us. We will always be happy up there between two universes and that we will watch over them as your grandparents will do, for you dear Keita,” wrote one.

“Grandparents / grandchildren love is magical, the grandparents enjoyed it and Keita will keep it alive” or “Funeral rites at age 7. Great. This is how it cures great pain”, were some of the many comments generated by the emotional message.