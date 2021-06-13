Sanjay Sharma, the Tottenham cardiologist and one of those who extensively reviewed Christian Eriksen from 2013 to 2020, revealed in the Daily Mail that the Dane never showed symptoms of heart problems and that therefore he was surprised by the collapse he suffered during the first half of Denmark-Finlancia.

“I thought,” Oh God. Is there something we haven’t seen? But I have reviewed all the test results and they were perfect “confessed the doctor, who is also a professor of cardiology at St. George’s University in London.

“From the day we hired him, it was my job to examine and evaluate him every year. And his tests until 2019 were completely normal. There were no obvious underlying heart defects. I can attest to that because I was in charge of the investigations”Said Sanjay Sharma.