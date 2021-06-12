The captain of the Netherlands national team, Gini Wijnaldum, who negotiated with FC Barcelona but has just announced that he will play next season at PSG, explained this Saturday that it was “very difficult” to choose but that the French club was a little faster and seduced him with his project.

“It was very difficult. I negotiated for 5 weeks until I made a final decision. PSG were a little faster and the project they had called me. It was a difficult decision because Barcelona was very interested in me, “said the 30-year-old former Liverpool player.

On the eve of the Netherlands’ European debut against Ukraine, the Netherlands captain added that he is glad that he was able to sort out his transfer before the competition because “during this tournament you have and want to be focused.”

“I had to make some difficult decisions, yes, it was very difficult. They are two big, very big clubs. And you would want to play for both of them. But in the end I decided on PSG. It was a great relief to be able to make the decision before it started. the tournament“said Wijnaldum, who has 75 caps as an international for the Netherlands. The player, who was free this summer, has signed with PSG until 2024.