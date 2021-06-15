A mural in homage to health personnel in Caracas. Matias Delacroix / AP

“No one ever told me that grief was so much like fear. I’m not scared, but the feeling is like being scared. “

Thus begins a text by CS Lewis – Grief meditation -, an admirable cross of meditation and elegy, written following the death of his beloved, the poet Joy Davidman, in 1960.

My younger brother, Oscar, nicknamed The Kóskoro, died in Los Altos Mirandinos, a victim of covid-19, soon six weeks ago, but it has been only in recent days that that feeling, which, as Lewis observes, is symptomatically indistinguishable from fear, has been sweetly turning into a stupor filial, jubilant I will say, that now accompanies me even in dreams.

The word that best describes the feeling is pedal, understood as musicians understand it: a sound, a note, usually the tonic, very long and on which different chords follow each other harmonically.

This harmonizing device, essential to vocal polyphony, became established among humans in the Middle Ages and is so powerful that it became prevalent in mambo arrangements. big band “Niuyorrican” from the 50s, notably those of maestro Mario Bauzá, musical director of the Afrocubans of Machito.

My brother KoskoroAlthough a photographer by profession, he was originally a salsa musician from the south-west of Caracas –a consummate guitarist, bongo player, singer– and the baritone sax pedal that imbues me when evoking him is that of the mambo Complication by the great Francisco Aguabella, in the arrangement made by Tito Puente for his unsinkable album Dance mania, 1957.

I had two brothers and they were both musicians. The oldest, a pianist, became a concert player while Koskoro he preferred the essence of guaguancó. So, a brother Prokofiev and another Ray Barretto.

The baquiné is that family celebration of African roots with which a deceased infant is dismissed with music. The voice and the ritual came to us from Puerto Rico. For a better semblance of the Koskoro, note that while reviewing the record news one afternoon at my house, he picked up a Christa Ludwig vinyl with the Kindertotenlieder (Songs for dead children) by Gustav Mahler and said: “Hey, put Mahler’s baquiné on and see how the old woman sings.” Well, with that you can see how it was Koskoro.

My brother, like so many compatriots, died as a result of the covid and, in short, also of 21st century socialism. His old-age pension, after a quarter-century of work in higher education, was less than three dollars.

I never knew where that nickname came from that he preferred to his own name. The truth is that in any situation that he would call “tight”, musing Koskoro it works for me, cabalistically, as an oral talisman of good luck. I associate this superstition with the great luck that accompanied him all his life.

Once — this happened in the Caracas of the 70s, which at night became the world capital of the Latin Jazz – I entered, very late at night, a local salsa, a bailadero where we had met to hear some friends in jam session. The place was packed.

I found Koskoro sitting at a table chatting animatedly with a guy I didn’t know. I assumed it was an acquaintance of hers from the music scene and took a seat. Just when he was waiting to be introduced, a hand emerged from the ambient zarabanda with a semiautomatic that pointed at the head of the stranger and pulled the trigger.

I say so confidently “semiautomatic” because my old man had an identical 7.65 Beretta. The one in my story jammed and in the nanosecond of perplexity and panic that followed, KoskoroA prodigy of reflexes, he grabbed the gunman’s wrist, stood up and began a struggle with him that dislodged the premises in just two measures.

The gunman, who was like a barrel, managed to fire several shots while Koskoro He snuck up on him, until the cowardly onlookers made an erratic pylon around the guy and someone very strong managed to disarm him, literally with his teeth.

They turned on the lights: the stranger whose life my brother saved had disappeared. Armed parishioners appeared calling themselves “officials”, the uproar broke out. Koskoro came off the mêlée and he yelled at me: “Run!” We never knew who the gunman was coming from.

“Who was the guy they were going to kill?” I asked him, still adrenaline pumping, already in another place, far away, with the rum of commenting on the play.

-I dont know. But he knows me from somewhere because he said: “Hello, KoskoroAre you alone? ”He sat down and gave me salsa conversation as they came to break it. He owes me his life, the bastard.

Communications with Venezuela were infamous on the eve of his death. The night he died, and despite his deplorable respiratory symptoms, Koskoro He left me a voice message: a phrase from Humberto Harris, a dear Panamanian friend, now deceased, of which Koskoro made a password.

“Life is a turn at bat, Ibsen.”

This is the end of the baquiné.

