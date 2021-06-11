“It’s a little help, but it’s not the only thing I need right now, because the most critical thing for us is aerodynamics, as well as straight speed.” This was the answer that Danilo petrucci gave this monday in the paddock from Barcelona after being asked about the sensations he had experienced riding the RC16 with the new chassis that KTM had brought him to Montmeló test 2021 to improve its adaptation to the Austrian mount.

Danilo’s uneven constitution (1.81 meters and 80 kilograms) is being an insurmountable disadvantage which causes Petrux to lose in each test around three tenths per turn on the straights compared to Miguel Oliveira, Iker Lecuona and Brad Binder. A loss that the Italian cannot recover in the curves either, since he cannot force Mattighofen’s machine at these points due to the fact that the Michelin rear tire carcass is softer and more sensitive to weight.

Petrucci relies on the new ETS Racing Fuels

“I would like to have more top speed to be calmer in the corners, because currently it is the only point where I win a little. Above all we have tested the chassis, but we have focused on improving at the exit of the corners. This tire has a very soft carcass and is more sensitive to weight. I weigh more and I really suffer a lot. That is why I am never able to squeeze the new tire well and I am faster with the used one, and I don’t quite understand its limit, because we suffer in speed and we want to try to accelerate more. In the race it would help me to be faster on the straights so that they don’t overtake me and to be able to make some overtaking. There will be improvements in terms of power, but not aerodynamics. “, said the Terni pilot at the same press conference.

Similarly, Petrucci is confident that he will soon be able to enjoy the new ETS Racing Fuels, released by the Northwestern Mutual (United States) manufacturer at the Mugello (Italy) event and that has allowed Binder and Oliveira to qualify with ease for the Q2 e even climb to the top of the podium in Catalonia: “The problem is that my weight is extreme and, as a consequence, it exaggerates the problems. I always have the feeling that the tire does not support my weight, especially when it is new and there is a lot of grip. When I open the throttle, even if I do it gently, I always lose a little longitudinal force and then the speed is lost because it is as if I cannot support all that weight. At the aerodynamic level we can not do anything. There seems to be a different engine map with the fuel that has given the two official drivers incredible speed down the straight from Mugello. It is clear that I cannot have that speed because I am bigger, but if we divide the track into parts, I lose more on the straights because in the corners I can stop the bike well. The problem is that when I straighten up I am not fast and that is where you buy time. I would like to be a little faster on the straights, because in the race I am doomed in the first laps. They advance me a lot and I can’t give it back to them. “

KTM has not automatically renewed Petrucci’s contract for 2022



Only time will tell if Danilo Petrucci and KTM find a solution that allows them to take a leap in quality, although for now the main Austrian leaders They have not executed the clause that he had in his contract to automatically renew one more edition. Time is always short. And more in a category as even as MotoGP.

