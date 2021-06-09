Paul Gascoigne recalls Alex Ferguson’s fury when he chose Tottenham over Manchester United. The former English footballer was one of the great pearls of the Premier, back in 1988 …

“I spoke to Liverpool for the first time. When Dalglish called, I didn’t understand anything he said and the deal fell through. Then I spoke to Ferguson, who was going on vacation and wanted me at Old Trafford. I made sure he did, of course. But then Tottenham called. My father said that I would go to United, but Tottenham made sure I gave my parents a home. So my father immediately agreed, even asking for a BMW and my sister for an armchair. It was because of the couch that the deal was finally closed. Later I got a letter from Ferguson calling me ‘fat bastard’. He spoke to me again six years later “, has narrated Gascoigne in TalkSport.

Gascoigne played four seasons at Spurs before going to Italy, Lazio. The former midfielder has admitted in the past that his biggest mistake was not accepting that offer from Old Trafford.